How to carve out a real estate niche for yourself

Real estate is an extremely competitive field. In fact, there are about two million active real estate licenses in the U.S., according to the Association of Real Estate Law Officials. Chances are, you aren’t the only real estate agent in your area, so you need a way to set yourself apart from your competition. One of most reliable tactics for doing this is creating a niche for yourself — an area you specialize in and focus your marketing efforts on. Types of niches As a real estate agent, you can choose among many different types of niches. Focusing more on sellers or buyers is one example of a broad niche, as is concentrating more on either residential or commercial properties. Identifying an even narrower niche can be even more beneficial. You might choose to focus on a certain: Type of buyer or seller such as millennials, retirees, veterans, newlyweds or divorcees Type of property such as waterfront, condominiums, newly built properties or historic homes Area ...