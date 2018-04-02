Want cheaper Facebook ad costs? Do these 3 things

As big companies and brands start moving the $80 billion they’re spending on TV commercials and print advertising over to where the eyeballs are (Facebook), ad costs are going to go up. In fact, ad costs are already going up; according to AdStage from 2016 to 2017 Facebook ad costs increased 171 percent (CPM: the cost to reach 1,000 people). As a local real estate agent, it’s going to become increasingly more and more expensive to reach people you don’t know (your unmets) in your community. What changes will make the biggest impact? There are actually several things you can do that make a massive difference in your ad costs and conversion rates. From targeting, to message, to landing pages, you’ve got a plethora of areas that can be improved upon that will lower ad costs and increase results. What will give you the fastest result? It all starts with your Facebook business page. Although there are multiple things you can do on your page that will increase you...