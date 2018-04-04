4 business growth lessons from the owner of a moving company

How do you grow a moving business from two trucks to 60, create the top-ranked moving company in the New York metro area and do it all in less than a decade and before your 40th birthday? If you’re Ross Sapir, you do it with a focus on service for your clients, appreciation for your employees and an emphasis on style in everything you do. After moving to New York City in 2001 with $1,800 from the sale of a motorcycle, Sapir began working for a moving company to make ends meet. Over the next few years, he worked virtually every position in the company, from mover to driver to dispatcher to salesman to, eventually, partner. Understanding every job proved invaluable when Sapir started Roadway Moving in 2008. Because of his prior experience, Sapir knew what he didn’t want. “I saw first-hand for seven years how negative the moving experience could be for customers,” he said. “The industry as a whole was fraught with dissatisfied clients plus a consistent unhappiness f...