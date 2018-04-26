In my first year in the business, I faced three major shortages: knowledge, confidence and money. Taking educational courses helped immensely with the first two obstacles, but money was tight. I found one surefire path to success that was easy, cheap and helped to conquer all three stumbling blocks: know your territory. Here are a few tips from my novice experience to help you newbies as you learn.
Big plans for business in 2018?
Give yourself the tools to own the new year at Connect SF, July 17-20, 2018
Comments
Related Articles
As a newer real estate agent, you wake up every day hoping and praying for success. You’re trying new things on the daily. Mailers are sent out every other day with your branding plastered all over them.
You’ve decided to take the leap and become a real estate agent. Congratulations! You’ve taken the step of making a decision, but now it’s time to take action. Where do you start?As with any new business, new entrepreneurial effort or new job, preparation is key. This article outlines four essentials for the pre-license phase of your new real estate career.
So you’re just getting started in real estate and wondering how to gain traction in a particular area? Here are 13 pointers to help you do it faster, cheaper — and come across as a pro.
I had coffee the other day with three of my favorite sophomore agents. I coached all of them in their first year in the business, and we have stayed connected since.