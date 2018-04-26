Spring Cleaning

6 tips for rookie agents who need knowledge, confidence and cash

Learning your area by touring non-stop is the best way to begin growing your skills
by
Today 2:00 A.M.

In my first year in the business, I faced three major shortages: knowledge, confidence and money. Taking educational courses helped immensely with the first two obstacles, but money was tight. I found one surefire path to success that was easy, cheap and helped to conquer all three stumbling blocks: know your territory. Here are a few tips from my novice experience to help you newbies as you learn.