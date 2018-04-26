How agents can soften the blow of homeownership costs

Position yourself as an expert, and build trust that lasts long past the sale
by
Today 12:58 P.M.

Big plans for business in 2018?
Give yourself the tools to own the new year at Connect SF, July 17-20, 2018

Learn More

Real estate agents are experts at guiding consumers through the negotiations and paperwork involved in the homebuying process. Yet, once buyers have signed on the dotted line, walked into their new homes and closed the door behind them, they too often are left with a false sense of security that all the surprises are over.

Article image credited to Photo by rawpixel.com on Unsplash