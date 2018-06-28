Compass president riles up industry with opinions on tech

Steinberg's piece, 'Before Compass, Technology Was Barely Mentioned In Real Estate,' draws vocal response
by Staff Writer
Today 6:13 A.M.

An opinion piece published on social networking platform Linkedin by Compass President Leonard Steinberg titled, “Before Compass, Technology Was Barely Mentioned In Real Estate,” has the industry buzzing – and not in a good way.

Article image credited to Inman. Pictured from left, Compass President Leonard Steinberg, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin, Inman Publisher Brad Inman.