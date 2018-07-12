Opinion

Mike McCann started in the real estate business in 1986 as an associate broker selling 100 to 150 homes a year. Today, he is well-known in the Philadelphia area as “The Real Estate Man” and is the leader of The Mike McCann Team of Berkshire Hathaway. For the past 18 years, he has averaged selling 500 to 600 homes a year with the help of six full-time administrative assistants and 18 agents.