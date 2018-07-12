How to build wealth by using your expertise to invest in real estate

Learn how Mike McCann, 'The real estate man,' plans to pay off 50 properties by age 50
by
Today 2:45 A.M.

Selling real estate is a great way to start in the business, but it’s not the only side of it. Real estate investments build capital even when you’re not working, and they are a great vehicle for becoming independently wealthy.