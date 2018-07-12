Selling real estate is a great way to start in the business, but it’s not the only side of it. Real estate investments build capital even when you’re not working, and they are a great vehicle for becoming independently wealthy.
Mike McCann started in the real estate business in 1986 as an associate broker selling 100 to 150 homes a year. Today, he is well-known in the Philadelphia area as “The Real Estate Man” and is the leader of The Mike McCann Team of Berkshire Hathaway. For the past 18 years, he has averaged selling 500 to 600 homes a year with the help of six full-time administrative assistants and 18 agents.
If you are a real estate agent you should consider working with investors or better yet, being an investor yourself. We’re taking you through exactly how to work with investors, the right way.
You might think an LLC is just for tax and legal benefits, but there are also crucial business reasons real estate agents should work through an LLC.
In this video, Chris Haddon and Jason Balin discuss working with real estate investors and how you can provide value to them.
