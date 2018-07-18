Does the traditional tidy cape with the white picket fence on a tree-lined street still constitute the American homebuyer’s dream? Ally Homes surveyed consumers to find out.
Real estate agents are experts at guiding consumers through the negotiations and paperwork involved in the homebuying process. Yet, once buyers have signed on the dotted line, walked into their new homes and closed the door behind them, they too often are left with a false sense of security that all the surprises are over.
Millennials are the only age group to be happier in cities than the countryside — a finding that could have major implications for real estate.
On Thursday, Redfin released a new survey looking at how different millennials between the ages of 24 and 38 saved for homes.
In the face of historically low inventory levels, millennials, more than any other generation, are willing to make major compromises to live in the neighborhood or the home of their dreams.