Real, a 4-year-old mobile app-based real estate brokerage, has begun giving stock options to agents for joining the firm, closing deals and recruiting colleagues, Inman has learned.
Agents at Real who recruit another agent to the brokerage can now receive a dollar-for-dollar match of the commission split that Real collects from the recruited agent for one year. The incentive pays out in a manner that’s easier to grasp than Keller Williams’ profit share, according to Real CEO Tamir Poleg.
In what can be described as the “Uber-ization” of real estate, Real, a Houston brokerage, is setting up shop in New York — but the forward-thinking broker is doing everything remotely.
Jon Hom, a Houston-based real estate agent, does a lot of business in Starbucks. That’s because his brokerage doesn’t have an office. Which partly explains why he hasn’t met his broker in person. “It’s like an episode of Cheers,” he said, referring to the American sitcom that was set in a Boston bar where locals gathered to socialize.