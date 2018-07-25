Real, an app-based brokerage, is dangling stock options to agents

Compensation plan at virtual firm comes 1 year after Real slashed its real estate agent count by approximately 40%
Today 12:44 P.M.

Real, a 4-year-old mobile app-based real estate brokerage, has begun giving stock options to agents for joining the firm, closing deals and recruiting colleagues, Inman has learned.

Article image credited to LDprod / Shutterstock.com