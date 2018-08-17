The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced today it has filed a formal complaint against Facebook alleging the company has violated the Fair Housing Act, the landmark law designed to prohibit housing discrimination.

HUD says Facebook’s online advertising program enabled discriminatory practices by letting ad purchasers target and limit ads for properties “based upon the recipient’s race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin, disability, and/or zip code.”

“There is no place for discrimination on Facebook; it’s strictly prohibited in our policies,” a spokesperson for the company told Inman. “Over the past year we’ve strengthened our systems to further protect against misuse. We’re aware of the statement of interest filed and will respond in court; and we’ll continue working directly with HUD to address their concerns.”

The Fair Housing Act passed in 1968 and prohibits the denial of housing or housing-related services based on these attributes.

Facebook first faced scrutiny over its online advertising practices, after an investigation from ProPublica found that Facebook allowed advertisers to exclude certain ethnic groups when posting ads for housing. This allowed advertisers, in effect, to create digital “whites-only” housing listings.

At the time of the initial investigation, Facebook said it would prevent this from happening again, but a year later, in November 2017, ProPublica found it was still able to place similar discriminatory ads. Facebook is also being sued by the National Fair Housing Alliance in connection with these reports.

HUD began investigating Facebook’s online advertising practices in 2016 and reportedly closed the investigation the same year. However, in 2017, the agency reportedly found new information that prompted it to seek further review, an official confirmed to Gizmodo.

The maximum civil penalty for an individual’s first violation of the Fair Housing Act is $19,787. Respondents who violated the act within the previous five years can be fined a maximum of $49,467 and respondents who violated the act more than twice within the previous seven years could be fined a maximum of $98,935, according to a revision of the civil penalties, issued in 2016. The civil penalties are in addition to damages and attorney’s fees that may be awarded to an individual who has experienced housing discrimination.

The full complaint is here.

In addition, today the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) filed a statement of interest, joined in by HUD, in U.S. District Court on behalf of a number of private litigants challenging Facebook’s advertising platform.

