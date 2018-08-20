A Long Island mansion once owned by the real-life antihero of Martin Scorsese’s “Wolf of Wall Street” is back on the market.

The former home of infamous New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort has once again hit the market, this time with the price slashed to $2.89 million from an original $3.4 million price tag from March 2017. Belfort, whose grandiose lifestyle and subsequent downfall served as inspiration for the 2013 Scorsese-helmed black comedy, once used the property as his primary residence and party hub.

Douglas Elliman Real EstateLocated at 5 Pin Oak Court in Long Island’s Glen Head, the 2-acre property boasts a three-car garage, gym, large pool, eye-popping walk-in closet and numerous rooms for entertaining guests. Built in 1986, the house perfectly encapsulates Belfort’s high-flying lifestyle for which he became known until pleading guilty to securities fraud and money laundering in 1999.

The house, which was seized by the federal government and then sold to pay back some of Belfort’s fraud victims in 2001, passed hands several times. In 2017, it spent several months on the market for $3.4 million before being re-listed for $510,000, or 15 percent, lower at $2.89 million through Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

“I think this is a great price for the house,” Dana Forbes, the real estate agent marketing the home along with fellow agent Bonnie Doran, told the New York Post.

After serving 22 months in prison, Belfort published two books about his time as a stockbroker, The Wolf of Wall Street and Catching the Wolf. In 2013, actor Leonardo DiCaprio depicted Belfort in the popular film based on the two books.

