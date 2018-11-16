The Inman Weekender, November 17-18, 2018

by Matthew Shadbolt Chief Product & Marketing Officer Today 6:55 A.M. Email Sharing: Share on social: Share witha quick email: Share via email From: To: Subject: Interesting article: Body: I found this article and thought you... You successfully shared the article. Close What To Read This Weekend Latest fad? Tossing out the furnitureBY VERONIKA BONDARENKO | NOV 12 Tackle these 19 tasks to finish 2018 rightBY LAURA URE | NOV 11 Las Vegas Realtors end syndication to Zillow, ListHubBY PATRICK KEARNS | NOV 9 It’s official: Amazon HQ2 coming to NYC, Northern VABY CARL FRANZEN | NOV 13 1 Realtor lost 2 homes in California as deadly wildfires continueBY PATRICK KEARNS | NOV 12 Keller Williams’ sales volume up in Q3 as franchise leans into techBY PATRICK KEARNS | NOV 13 California fires: Residents and Realtors flee blazeBY JIM DALRYMPLE II | NOV 10 Why seller leads are Zillow’s biggest opportunityBY MIKE DELPRETE | NOV 12 Opendoor CEO wants to make homebuying and selling freeBY TEKE WIGGIN | NOV 14 The cost of buying a home today vs. a year from nowBY BERNICE ROSS | NOV 12 Realogy executive’s missing son found safeBY VERONIKA BONDARENKO | NOV 14 The serious housing issues baby boomers are facingBY LEW SICHELMAN | NOV 14 What would you like to see in The Weekender? Sound off in the comments, or let us know Email Sharing: Share on social: Share witha quick email: Share via email From: To: Subject: Interesting article: Body: I found this article and thought you... You successfully shared the article. Close
