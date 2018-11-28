Compass Chief Growth Officer Robert Lehman unveiled the card during the company’s bi-annual retreat, which was held downtown Los Angeles’ opulent Orpheum Theatre. Lehman described the program, dubbed Compass Card, as “one card, one solution for all your business needs.” He also said it would be fully integrated in Compass’ technology.
Compass is launching its own credit card for agents
The new Compass Card will allow agents to pay back expenses out of commissions on their own timelines, according to Chief Growth Officer Rob Lehman
