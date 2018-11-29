A Malibu home and favorite oceanfront getaway of music legend Frank Sinatra will soon be up for grabs — as long as you have a spare $12.9 million.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a seven-bedroom, 5,800-square-foot home belonging to music legend Sinatra and his fourth wife Barbara is set to hit the market soon. According to public records, the Sinatras bought the lot in 1990 and built a home in which they would often entertain and relax while looking at the ocean.

The house, constructed with an open plan, has sprawling views of the sea, giant his-and-hers closets, a pool, a sauna and an indoor entertainment space. Over the years, the Sinatras hosted famous actors such as Dick Van Dyke and Gregory Peck and used it as a getaway from celebrity life.

Of course, selling a home like that takes connections — listing agent Leonard Rabinowitz of Hilton & Hyland has been a longtime friend of the Sinatra family. The property has been used by the Sinatras until Frank’s death in 1998 and after that, Barbara continued to live in it as the property was transferred to a fund under her name.

But after she died in 2017, the property went to her son from an earlier marriage, Robert Marx — who is now selling the property with the help of Rabinowitz, Hilton and Hyland’s Jack Friedkin and Coldwell Banker’s Chris Cortazzo.

