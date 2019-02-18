On the surface level, real estate is almost thoroughly visual. What can we learn about real estate and life when we remove sight and focus on other senses? Co-founder of Senspoint Design, who has been blind since birth, Hoby Wedler shows the Inman Connect New York crowd how to fully utilize their senses.
WATCH: How to have vision without eyesight
When you take away the visual aspects of real estate, what else can you focus on? Take a page from Senspoint co-founder Hoby Wedler on including all of your senses when marketing homes
