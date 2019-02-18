WATCH: How to have vision without eyesight

When you take away the visual aspects of real estate, what else can you focus on? Take a page from Senspoint co-founder Hoby Wedler on including all of your senses when marketing homes
On the surface level, real estate is almost thoroughly visual. What can we learn about real estate and life when we remove sight and focus on other senses? Co-founder of Senspoint Design, who has been blind since birth, Hoby Wedler shows the Inman Connect New York crowd how to fully utilize their senses.

Article image credited to Kyle Espeleta