Until recently, regular Inman contributor and indie broker Troy Palmquist thought using a branded app was a luxury. But after a conversation and some research, he’s opened his eyes to the possibility of white-labeled tech and the benefits that far outweigh the costs. Here’s why this is a reasonable option for indies competing with big-box brokerages and behemoth portals.
Why indie brokers should take back the search
Real estate tech has come a long way, making white-label apps much more affordable and advantageous for agents. Some options offer agents the ability to connect more closely with clients and their interests.
Comments