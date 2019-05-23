NRT CEO Ryan Gorman is heads down, using big data to figure out how to get out from under commercial leases, reducing the biggest expense of most broker-owners: office space provided to house weak agents. They are also shedding more and more poor performing agents, I am told — something most brokers are afraid to do.
An epic fall from grace: Realogy's total stock collapse
The company's stock has cratered by over 90 percent in the past five years, a victim of Wall Street responding to an industry in transformation
