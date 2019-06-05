RE/MAX Select is walking away from realtor.com's leads

RE/MAX Select, an East Coast real estate franchise with more than 200 agents, is severing its ties with realtor.com’s lead generation platform after 17 years over what it says has been a deterioration of that business service since realtor.com’s parent company Move, Inc. acquired lead referral platform Opcity nearly a year ago to bolster realtor.com’s offerings.
