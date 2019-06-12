Want a wedding and a home in 1 year? Then move to this city

In some cities, fiancés do not have to have the age-old fight about whether to have a fancy wedding or make a down payment on a home.

People who live in Cleveland, Detroit and Pittsburgh will be able to do both, according to a new report from Redfin.

According to the study, the average combined cost of a wedding and a down payment is less than $65,000 in all three cities — a steep drop from the national average of more than $109,000.

In Cleveland, that number comes down to a median home that costs $169,900, an average wedding cost of $22,000 and a 20 percent down payment of $55,980. In Detroit, the median house costs $139,000 while the average wedding and down payment cost $29,000 and $56,980, respectively. An average Pittsburgh wedding costs $27,000 while a median house goes for $189,900 with a $64,980 down payment.

Unsurprisingly, the most expensive city in which to get married is by far San Francisco. A typical wedding and down payment there adds up to $325,000. Los Angeles and New York come in second and third but nowhere near the Bay Area price at $168,000 and $158,000, respectively.

Redfin determined the numbers by calculating a 20 percent down payment on the median listing price in 25 of the country’s biggest cities. Average costs of a wedding come from WeddingWire, which pegged the nationwide average price of a ceremony, reception, engagement ring and honeymoon at $38,700 in 2018.

