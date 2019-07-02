Glenn Kelman believes clear victors will emerge from the real estate tech arms race in the next couple years. Mergers and acquisitions are inevitable, he argues. That’s because real estate websites want to insert themselves into the transaction while services that facilitate transactions need popular websites.
Redfin CEO says measured growth is key to his brokerage's success
Glenn Kelman spoke to journalists about why his brokerage wants to stay at 30% revenue growth per year, its approach to customer satisfaction and the threats to buyers' agents
