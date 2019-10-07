RedfinNow rolls into Las Vegas

RedfinNow, the iBuyer platform from the tech-focused Seattle-based brokerage, is officially live in Las Vegas, a crowded but popular iBuyer market.

“We are thrilled to bring this convenient and flexible home-selling option to customers in Las Vegas,” Jennifer Williams, the Las Vegas market manager for RedfinNow, said in a statement.

“RedfinNow is the perfect solution for sellers who need to move quickly or those who want the certainty of a cash offer so they can make a non-contingent offer on their next home,” Williams added. “Since soft-launching the service two weeks ago, we’ve seen strong demand from Las Vegas homeowners and are already under contract to buy a local home.”

In Las Vegas, Redfin will have competition from Opendoor, Zillow Offers and Offerpad.

The platform charges the seller a fee of 7 percent of the offer price, which is more than the typical market listing route of 3 percent for the buyers’ agent and 3 percent for the listing agent. It’s even more than Redfin’s Las Vegas offering, a market in which Redfin offers a full-service 1.5 percent listing fee.

For qualifying homes within the company’s buy-box, homeowners can receive an offer in 48 hours or less and complete a sale in as few as seven days. Redfin then makes any necessary repairs before listing it on the market while offering on-demand, self-tours seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“With our brokerage and RedfinNow, we make it easy for sellers to compare what they could get for their home right now to what they could get listing on the open market with a Redfin agent,” Jason Aleem, head of real estate operations for RedfinNow, said in a statement. “Redfin empowers sellers with the choice and transparency to decide what works best for their situation.”

RedfinNow is currently available in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Antonio and San Diego and plans to expand to additional U.S. cities in the coming months.

