A house that was featured on “Selling Sunset” and is one of the largest in the Hollywood Hills just sold to a mystery buyer for $35.5 million.

Spanning more than 20,000 square feet on half a hectare of land, the 8408 Hillside Avenue spec mansion in Los Angeles was first listed in August for $43.9 million by real estate developer Jeff Thomas.

Thomas bought out two homes next door for $4.25 million and $2.7 million over several years to make space for the property, according to the Wall Street Journal. According to some calculations, it’s more than 800 percent larger than the average house in America.

8408 Hillside Avenue was featured on "Selling Sunset" and is one of the largest in Hollywood Hills. The extravagant spec mansion just sold to a mystery buyer for $35.5 million. It spans over 20,000 square feet and was first listed in August for $43.9 million. Real estate developer Jeff Thomas bought out two next-door houses over several years to make space to build the property. It comes with panoramic views of Los Angeles, glass walls and a glass elevator, a spa with saunas and plunge pools, a 2,800-square-foot master bedroom, a 10-car garage and a roof terrace overlooking the city. Sorry, but the developer's collection of luxury cars is not included in the sales price. Another piece-de-resistance is the infinity pool with a waterfall that runs into a below atrium garden. The whole property is about 800 percent larger than the average house in America. Oppenheim Group's Jason Oppenheim, as well as The Agency's David Parnes and James Harris, were the listing agents representing the mansion.

The mega-mansion was featured as one of the high-end mansions toured by Oppenheim Group agents on the Netflix series “Selling Sunset.” Along with its massive size, it comes with panoramic views of Los Angeles, glass walls and a glass elevator, a spa with saunas and plunge pools, a 2,800-square-foot master bedroom, a 10-car garage and a roof terrace overlooking the city.

Another piece-de-resistance is the infinity pool with a waterfall that runs into a below atrium garden.

Oppenheim Group’s Jason Oppenheim, as well as The Agency’s David Parnes and James Harris, were the listing agents representing the mansion.

Little is known about the buyer other than the speculation that publicity from “Selling Sunset” may have helped put the home at the forefront of luxury real estate discussions. The building was completed this year so it was snapped up uncharacteristically fast for a house of its size and price point.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York is your key to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At Connect you will gain insight into the future, discover new strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest to accelerate your business. Create your 2020 success story at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31, 2019.

Agenda | Speakers | Past Connect Videos

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.