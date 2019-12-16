“In one of the most concentrated investigations of discrimination by real estate agents in the half century since enactment of America’s landmark fair housing law, Newsday found evidence of widespread separate and unequal treatment of minority potential homebuyers and minority communities on Long Island.”

That paragraph, the start of the story outlining Newsday’s three-year investigation into discrimination in residential real estate, shocked not only its readers on Long Island, but also the real estate industry throughout America. Weeks since its publication, its ripples continue to spread.

Next month, two of the Newsday reporters and the project’s editor — Keith Herbert, Olivia Winslow and Arthur Brown — will be live at Inman Connect New York, joining Brad Inman onstage for a conversation about their report, “Long Island Divided.” They’ll discuss what its findings mean for our industry and our future.

You will not want to miss this important, critical conversation.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York is your key to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At Connect you will gain insight into the future, discover new strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest to accelerate your business. Create your 2020 success story at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31, 2019.

Agenda | Speakers | Past Connect Videos

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.