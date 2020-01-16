Celebrate Agent Appreciation Month and #ThankAnAgent with Inman this January. Discover more and see how to get involved, click here.

Inman Diaries is a weekly feature tracking the day-to-day activities of America’s leading real estate agents in their own words. This week, Sean Hahn of West USA Realty works to sell a $1.3 million home while quail hunting at Coronado National Forest south of Tucson, Arizona.

Monday

5:15 a.m. Alarm. French press coffee. Made a sandwich and grabbed a few beers for the cooler. Loaded truck with gear, bird dogs and longtime friend to hunt Mearns Quail for the day in Southern Arizona. Mondays are best to avoid people and have the woods to yourself.

6 a.m. Depart for Coronado National Forest, south of Tucson AZ. Three and half hours of quality windshield time.

8:30 a.m. Send addendum 5 (via cell) to a buyer’s agent on $1.3 million listing (90-day escrow, so far) in response to their request for COE extension #3. Terms of addendum, seller requesting additional $50,000 non-refundable for additional two-week extension.

10 a.m. Quail hunting while responding to periodic texts and calls, as reception and quail permit. Dropped iPhone and cracked screen – phone still works!

5 p.m. Done for the day. Successful hunt! Taco time at a local Mexican food establishment close to the border where no one speaks English and the food is second to none!

9 p.m. Arrive home and respond to emails and draft a purchase contract for buyer who has decided to write an offer on a home I showed her Saturday.

Tuesday

7:25 a.m. Awake, no alarm. French press coffee, breakfast.

8 a.m. Send purchase contract to buyer for e-signatures, update planner for today’s tasks.

9 a.m. Buyer for $1.3 million listing refused to sign the seller’s addendum for extension. Sent the buyer CURE Notice for failure to close ($70,000 non-refundable earnest at risk). Worked on market analysis to verify list price as we prepare to go back on the market. Seller agrees the new list price will be $1.2 million.

10 a.m. Received two buyer referrals. Set up MLS portal for one buyer (out of state) and made an appointment to meet the other for coffee this Thursday.

1 p.m. Provided market analysis and estimated settlement statement for new potential listing.

2 p.m. Met photographer and videographer who also does aerial drone videography at new listing for shoot and updated market analysis to verify listing price. Value increased $10,000 since the last analysis four months ago.

4 p.m. Two-hour interval training road ride – getting ready for upcoming cross-county mountain bike race this Saturday.

8 p.m. Reviewed/selected homes between $3 million to $5 million to show a buyer coming to town this weekend.

Wednesday

6 a.m. Alarm. Meet friends for breakfast. Bible study and coffee.

8 a.m. Chop firewood

9 a.m. Computer time – wrote MLS description for new listing and sent to seller for e-signature.

11 a.m. Seller of $1.3 million home asks if we gave the buyer more time, would they sign the COE extension addendum? Buyer will sleep on it and remains hopeful their finances will come together before the expiration of the CURE NOTICE and cancellation occurs on Saturday.

2 p.m. Dentist appointment. No cavities. Heavy staining from coffee, iced tea and red wine.

5 p.m. Built a fire, enjoyed dinner with my wife and watched a movie. Perfect end to the day!

Thursday

8 a.m. Buyer’s agent confirmed buyer is unwilling to sign addendum with additional non-refundable earnest. They deposited $70,000 non-refundable in escrow thus far. Preparing to put the listing back on the market this Saturday at $1.2 million. Buyer believes their finances will come together in a week or so and will plan to submit a new offer at that time, if we cancel.

10 a.m. Begin to input $500,000 listing in MLS.

1 p.m. Meet new buyer referral for coffee. Get to know them and their goals for a new home. Introduced them to a mortgage lender and built them an MLS portal.

4 p.m. Indoor pre-race intervals on trainer. Raining and cold outside.

8 p.m. Heard from $3 million-to-$5 million buyer that he needs to postpone his trip for this weekend and wants to reschedule in a couple weeks. Increased price to $10,000,000.

Friday

8 a.m. Notified that for the month of December, I was ranked number 3 out of 2,600 agents at West USA Realty for production. Nice.

9 a.m. Worked on video for $500,000 listing on YouTube. Ordered 3D-HD video, floor plan, etc. Listing will go live on Jan. 22. Planning large open house when we go live.

11 a.m. Recovery Ride for 1.5 hours. Feeling ready to race and hoping not to crash. Way too much work to do with injuries.

2 p.m. Received counter from a stubborn seller on the first-time buyer purchase and my buyer accepted the terms. Opened escrow, ordered home and termite inspections. Paperwork shuffling.

Saturday

5 a.m. Alarm. French Press coffee, breakfast and head to first mountain bike race of the season.

8 a.m. Cross country mountain bike race begins and 23 miles later I finished 2nd with no injuries! Thankful!

3 p.m. Put $1.2 million listing back to active in the MLS. Prepare for upcoming open houses and marketing.

Sunday

7 a.m. Alarm, French Press coffee, breakfast. Head out for a two-hour mountain bike ride. Time to clear my head.

10:15 a.m. Head to church. Best day of the week!

1 p.m. Family lunch gathering with our three children.

2:30 p.m. Meet for three hours with a young man who is interested in my daughter to discuss life and what matters most.

Representing homeowners in Arizona for over 29 years, Hahn has been widely known and respected as an award-winning, top-producing Realtor in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a sales volume exceeding $275 million. As a rare fourth-generation Realtor and native Phoenician, he is a proven real estate powerhouse who is relentlessly committed to providing the highest level of service that consistently places him at the top of his field.

