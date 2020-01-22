Celebrate Agent Appreciation Month and #ThankAnAgent with Inman this January. Discover more and see how to get involved, click here.
Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.
Self-care is more than a trendy buzzword, it’s critical to staying afloat in this hustle culture-driven industry. As part of Inman’s Agent Appreciation Month, we’re asking you all to divulge your secrets for avoiding burnout.
Please take the one-question survey below to share how you treat yourself during the few spare moments you can grab for yourself when you’re not out there crushing it.
We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.
Create your own success story at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31, where over 4,000 industry professionals gather to forge new relationships, share tactical takeaways and discover the latest technology to boost their bottom line.
Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.
Comments