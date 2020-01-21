A stunning garden-style New York apartment belonging to Meryl Streep has sold for $15.8 million after it originally hit the market for $24.6 million in 2018.

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the Oscar-winning actress has cut the asking price several times — most recently, to $18.25 million in August — and switched brokerages from Douglas Elliman to Sotheby’s International Realty. Sotheby’s Juliette R. Janssens and Allison Bandier Koffman represented Streep in the sale.

A stunning garden-style New York apartment belonging to Meryl Streep has sold for $15.8 million. Streep had originally listed it for $24.6 million in 2018. It is a 3,944-square-foot penthouse with four bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a wraparound flowered terrace in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood. Streep and her husband Don Gummer bought the apartment for $10.13 million. Juliette R. Janssens and Allison Bandier Koffman of Sotheby’s International Realty represented Streep in the sale.

Perched at the top of River Lofts Tower in New York’s tony Tribeca neighborhood, the apartment is a 3,944-square-foot penthouse with four bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a wraparound landscaped terrace offering a view onto the New York skyline. Every room in the space has a view of both the terrace garden and the city.

Back in 2006, Streep and her husband Don Gummer bought the penthouse for $10.13 million and used it as their primary residence before moving to California in 2017. The Oscar-winning actress’ most recent high-profile roles include Aunt March in “Little Women,” a film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel, the lead in director Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat.”

“I have gardened under the stars on hot days, and sat by the cozy fire while the snow piled up on the terrace,“ Streep told the Wall Street Journal in a statement in August. “This has been a great home for us, and I hope another family can now enjoy it as much as we have.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko

Create your own success story at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31, where over 4,000 industry professionals gather to forge new relationships, share tactical takeaways and discover the latest technology to boost their bottom line.

Click here to learn more…

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.