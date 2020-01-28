How do agents treat themselves? Start by turning off your phone, and then take any one of these suggestions.

We know that real estate agents have very hectic and stressful lives. You might walk away with a fat commission check one day, only to see a transaction snafu snuff out another one the next.

If there’s any profession that merits R&R, it’s real estate. Last week, we surveyed our readers on how they treat themselves. Their favorite recharging techniques were many, but a common suggestion — often a prerequisite for others — came up over and over: Turn your phone off.

Read on for some ideas about how to temporarily escape the helter-skelter of the real estate hustle.

Unplug, and commune with the elements

Shutting off all technology and having a mental health day doing something I enjoy out in nature.

I turn off my phone and enjoy a cup of coffee.

Hiking in areas with no phone.

Take a digital detox vacation — it changed my life completely. When I felt overwhelmed, stressed and close to burnout, I went to Baja and learned to kiteboard. Focusing on a new sport allowed me to stop thinking about work. It also changed my life.

I put my phone on DND at 6:30 every night, during meetings or just when I need down time to allow myself time to breathe and be in the moment.

I turn off my phone and go to bed early.

Beach day in the middle of the week with cell phone turned off.

I splurge on personal trainers, and I go in my hot tub at night.

I try and ski three to four days a week for a few hours each morning during the winter.

Snowmobiling!

For me, camping is a great way to relax and reset for the week ahead. You can do it overnight, when most businesses are closed and clients are sleeping, anyway.

Celebrate the wins and get out of the office if the losses bring you down — that’s no reason to bring the whole team down.

I am also a transformational health coach with Optavia. This keeps me focused on my health and well-being, so that I can be the best agent I can.

Take in some spa treatment

Home facials in a robe.

I get a mani-pedi (and I’m a guy). It’s the best!

Monthly manicure and pedicure.

Massages late in the evening, so I can go home and go to bed. Try to plan them when I know a stressful closing is just over, so I can really enjoy and feel accomplished.

A weekly aromatherapy massage.

Relax with a massage at my favorite spa.

Exercise or meditate

Beginning my day with meditation and a yoga practice of the sun salutation! Getting out for a long walk with my furry friend clears my thoughts and revitalizes by being in the moment.

I take a nap … pure luxury.

Sleep. Meditation. Workout. Meditate in steam room.

I stay committed to my walks, doing yoga a few times a week, using the Calm meditation app, limiting the amount and days to drink wine and get good sleep. I schedule a few trips per year usually hiking in and around a new place.

Take slow days

I usually take two days off per week. That is, I don’t meet with clients on those days. I may spend some time with email or research. I also have regular business hours. Clients are made aware of this upfront, and it’s not an issue. I’m in Atlanta, so taking Sundays off is not as big an issue as it may be in other areas. This is still the Bible Belt, and going to church on Sunday is expected and respected. Some local builders even close their model homes on Sundays. I also make sure and go to the gym several times per week.

Enjoy some java

I like to treat myself by finding a nice coffee shop to sit for awhile and enjoy a nice cup of coffee either with a friend or by myself.

Read (or listen to) a book

Listening to audio books (unrelated to business).

Sleep

I’ve committed to a more reasonable bedtime to get enough hours of sleep.

Sunday mornings are “me” time. Sleep late, make myself a good breakfast and relax in my pajamas. I do not do any work on Sunday morning. Any morning of the week will work for this.

Cook

I have found that cooking is very therapeutic! I’m not an expert and I don’t need to be. My go-to R&R is taking diverse cooking classes, and I am loving it. It’s a great way to challenge my mind and senses and discover new cuisine I had no idea is absolutely delicious.

Vacation

I reward myself for working hard and hitting my goals — up this year, long weekend at Nemacolin, a week in the Caribbean over New Year’s, plus little treats all year.

Take a cruise!

Hang out with loved ones

I play hockey with my sons in the winter and tennis in the summer.

Family time.

I give myself time off during the week to do things I enjoy: I golf with friends Wednesday morning, I eat lunch out with my husband once a week, I plan time every week to allow myself to check out.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

