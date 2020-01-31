Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune-in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

The coming years will see increased investment in and migration to urban areas, according to Stephen Schwarzman, the chairman, CEO and co-founder of global asset management firm The Blackstone Group.

Schwarzman, speaking with Clelia Peters, the president of Warburg Realty and Inman’s editor-at-large, at Inman Connect New York, during a talk titled, “What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence,” gave some insight behind his company’s real estate investment strategy.

“The supply-demand for urban will continue because there’s more and more migration into cities because younger people like experiences,” Schwarzman said.

For more about the shift to urban areas, tune into the video above, or read the full article here.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman