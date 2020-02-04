Compass and WeWork both took massive amounts of cash from SoftBank, but experts say the two companies are actually quite different.

A panel of venture capitalists and industry observers argued Friday morning that high-flying brokerage Compass is likely to avoid the tumultuous fate of co-working startup WeWork, despite being backed by the same massive investment fund.

Paul Hurst, a vice president at investment firm First American, laid out the situation to a packed room at Inman Connect New York. Among other things, Compass has “managed to attract a great technology team,” Hurst said, and has a different business model from other well-funded real estate startups like Opendoor or Katerra.

“I’m positive on Compass in the future,” Hurst said. “I hope they can build something that is truly differentiated.”

