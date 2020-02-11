Consider how to offer more to agents in order to find ones with sticking power who will fit in well with your brokerage.

Today’s agent considers everything from great cultural fit, marketing resources, productivity tools and support when selecting a new brokerage to call home. Does yours fulfill their needs, or could you be offering more?

In a panel from Inman Connect New York called “Fantastic Beasts: The Mythical Agent and How to Find Them,” Chris Trapani, founder and CEO of Sereno Group Real Estate; Susan Fixsen, founder/affiliate broker of Pacific Oak Real Estate; and Munif Ali, CEO and president of Pacific Playa Realty, discussed how to make a brokerage unique and appealing to agents.

