As part of its efforts to expand its global presence, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has set down roots in Canada.

Blue Elephant Realty, a luxury real estate firm operating out of our northern neighbor’s largest city, is joining the brand as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Living Realty next month, the company announced. Founded in 2015 by agents Blair Johnson and Mark Wadden, Blue Elephant Realty has over 100 agents and specializes in high-end condos and house sales in the Toronto area.

“We are very pleased that this extraordinary team of professionals are our brokerage network’s entrée into Canada,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, in a prepared statement. “Combining the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand with their well-established reputation for innovation and customer service is a win/win for their customers and Toronto real estate market as a whole.”

The Berkshire Hathaway brand boasts 50,000 agents at nearly 1,500 offices across the United States. Before its foray into Canada, it already had several branches outside the country, with offices in London, Dubai, Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon, Milan, Berlin and Frankfurt.

“Establishing a franchise presence in Canada has been a major focus of our network’s global expansion,” said Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, in a prepared statement. “To that end, we are delighted to have innovative market leaders like Blair, Mark and their team join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network and we look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko