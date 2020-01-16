We’ve picked out some of the best luxury Vancouver homes that could be a perfect fit for Harry and Meghan when they move to Canada.

Just what kind of home would fit a prince and princess on the run from the press?

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked royal fans by announcing that they would be stepping back from most royal duties and making a home in Canada. While they have not announced where they plan to live, several signs suggest it could be Vancouver.

The royal couple and their son Archie spent Christmas in Vancouver Island and frequently expressed their love for Canada’s westernmost province.

British Columbia, and Vancouver in particular, is known for its stunning mountain and ocean views — as well as its abundance of multi-million-dollar homes and sky-high real estate prices. We’ve picked out some of the best homes and neighborhoods that could be fit for Harry and Meghan.

University Lands

Along with the University of British Columbia, the western portion of Vancouver is home to some of the most expensive real estate in Canada. A spacious ocean view estate overlooking English Bay and the North Shore mountains, 5679 Newton Wynd is an architectural gem — two pavilions with full-length glass walls are built into each other to take full advantage of the surrounding forest and mountains. While the price is only available for those who schedule a private viewing, it has been estimated to cost over $18 million Canadian dollars, or around $14 million USD.

West Point Grey

If Harry and Meghan are not fully done with the royal life and are looking for something regal in the west, a 22,000-square-foot estate is up for sale in Vancouver for $58 million Canadian dollars (around $44 million USD). Known as the Belmont Estate, the opulent property has the best of the both worlds — a mansion that is inspired by European chateaus and overlooks some of the city’s best nature views. It also happens to have made history as the most expensive listing in the city.

West Vancouver

If the royal couple is trying to get away from attention and fame, West Vancouver is the place to be. That is, if you like villas with panoramic views and hobnobbing with millionaires. Multi-million-dollar mansions with ocean views line the beach while an average home in the neighborhood sells for $1.5 million. A particularly beautiful mansion has been listed with local agent Jason Soprovich for $7.65 million Canadian dollars ($5.87 million USD). It seems to have it all — ocean and mountain views, balconies and an outdoor spa as well as proximity to the city.

Whistler

Known worldwide as a ski destination and the place where Vancouverites go for winter parties, Whistler is also home to a number of luxury chalets with mountain views. Nestled between Blackcomb Mountain and the ski village, 4673 Blackcomb Way is about as luxurious as ski lodges get. Listed with Realtor Mike Grahame for $14.9 million Canadian dollars, it has everything from bedrooms with mountain views to a wine cellar and both indoor and outdoor hot tubs.

Vancouver Island

And if isolation is what the royal couple is after, they can always throw it all away and go live on their own island far from royal drama. Listed with Scott Piercy & James LeBlanc of Engels and Völkers, a set of two wooded islands between Vancouver Island and the Georgia straight are up for sale for $33 million Canadian dollars (around $25 million USD). Aptly named the Subtle Islands, these have everything a young couple needs — a 13,000-square-foot home, a boathouse and small plane hangar and water all around.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York is your key to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At Connect you will gain insight into the future, discover new strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest to accelerate your business. Create your 2020 success story at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31, 2019.

Agenda | Speakers | Past Connect Videos

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.