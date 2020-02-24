The customer base of CoreLogic‘s Matrix multiple listing service system just keeps growing.

The company’s latest get is a deal with the largest MLS in Canada, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), which has 56,000 active agent and broker members. The trade group has used the Stratus MLS system for years and will continue to do so, but Matrix will soon be available as an alternative interface.

Matrix is the most popular MLS system in North America with more than 820,000 current users in the U.S. and Canada, CoreLogic said in a press release.

Including this deal and other existing contracts, Matrix will be available to more than 80 percent of members of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), counterpart to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) in the U.S.

This “creat[es] a pathway to a nearly comprehensive nationwide MLS system,” CoreLogic spokesperson Victor Lund, a real estate consultant with WAV Group, told Inman in an email.

While Matrix is the most-used MLS platform in the U.S. as well, the U.S. market is much more varied with formidable competitors such as Black Knight’s Paragon, FBS’s Flexmls, dynaConnections’ connectMLS and upstart Remine’s MLS 2.0.

And, like TREBB, several mega MLSs in the U.S. have taken the step of offering their subscribers multiple front ends, such as California Regional MLS (CRMLS) and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems Inc. (NTREIS).

“As part of our vision for the reinvented MLS, we promised multiple MLS front ends, and our agreement with CoreLogic is the first step in delivering on that promise,” said John DiMichele, TRREB CEO, in a statement.

TREBB has been a longstanding client of CloreLogic’s Clareity Security products and will also “implement the Clareity Single Sign-On Dashboard to simplify access to its expanded range of member services,” CoreLogic said.

“We have been working with CoreLogic for quite some time to offer the Matrix option, and we will be providing more details and timing information as the project moves forward,” said TRREB President Michael Collins in a statement.

