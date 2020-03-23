Homesnap Pro brings a handful of budget-friendly, useful features to our fingertips, especially now that we’re practicing social distancing.

Low-cost tools that have the potential to educate and raise the bar in our industry deserve a spotlight in the sea of options that agents have available to them. But knowing the who, what and why of how to use that tool can be confusing.

Homesnap is an agent-tested, MLS-partnered app that works independently of the big-box franchises. Homesnap can give agents who are members of a participating MLS an entry-level toolbox to help them better serve their clients and communicate with their colleagues.

Homesnap’s latest update could not only be beneficial to their users’ budget, but it can help agents research and connect with clients who are ready to move. Leaning into lead generation and providing accurate information to clients digitally is especially important now that we’re practicing social distancing.

The test drive

Homesnap Pro boasts a home search platform that’s simple and easy to use, while providing agents with extensive property search features.

The new update is crafted for both desktop and mobile experiences. Here’s a quick rundown of my favorite features. These are located under the “All Homes” tab in the general map search area. This will pull up the “Off-Market” Listing information.

Do-not-call registry reference

Basic homeowner contact information with text and email integration

Sales agent and listing agent history

Advanced mapping heatmaps and filters

“Likelihood to List” predictive scoring

Previous mortgage, deed and home sale analytics

Great mobile interface for finding information while in the field

Research

What’s the recipe for a successful pipeline? Cheerful responsive agents who know their local market. How do you truly know your market? Agents have to be willing to roll up their sleeves and get elbow-deep in statistics. Homesnap Pro’s new layers take commonly researched MLS information and turn the data into an easy-to-read (and swipe) digest.

You can zero in on the neighborhoods you’re working in with off-market search filters. If you’ve ever farmed a neighborhood before, you’re going to be pleasantly surprised and probably excited about all of the new integrations.

“Likelihood to List”

Homesnap Pro can predict which homes in your neighborhood are going to go on the market in the next 12 months. How do they know?

Three years of research, feedback from agents and delicate engineering have produced an A.I. machine that uses over 1,000 data points to help make predictions. (Remember that scene from Jurassic Park where they made a dinosaur from an amber sample? Science!) Homesnap’s team is working on providing that level of magic for the general agent population.

This “predictive” science alone is a commonly paid service option for agents. You don’t have to be a computer nerd to appreciate the time and effort that has lovingly gone into making a tool with both science and design features that benefit the users.

Agents have traditionally paid for homeowner contact information, leads sources, ZIP codes and etc. Homesnap’s new release has condensed half a dozen paid services that agents used to pay for. The value add is incredible for Homesnap’s customer base.

Purchase agent example

Homesnap’s team was generous with their time and offered a few demos of how an agent might choose to use the new features.

Imagine a buyer’s agent who is working with a client to find a home in their must-have neighborhood. No homes are currently on the market. The agent uses Homesnap’s new “Likelihood to List” score to view homes most likely to list in the next 12 months.

The agent views the property, mortgage, tax and deed history and the owner information to determine if a house is a fit for their client, as well as how to craft a letter of interest. Note: Before soliciting any customers, review your marketing plan with your managing broker.

Purchase agents will also appreciate the digest of available mortgage information to help their buyers structure potential offers on a listed property. This information improves transparency for all parties and will hopefully help buyers feel like they’re making an informed decision.

Listing agent example

Now, picture a seller’s agent with no leads in their pipeline as peak season approaches. The agent uses Homesnap’s off-market heatmaps and filters to find potential sellers in their farm area to add to marketing initiatives.

Listing agents will also be able to utilize this information during listing appointments to help clients take the temperature of the market and feel confident in their listing timeline. The heatmaps show more than just a likeliness to list, but also how healthy a seller’s market can be in a particular neighborhood.

The Pro+ features

Looking for even more information? The Pro+ option will unlock more detailed homeowner insights and contact information. For example, the paid upgrade will show social media profiles, even more advanced heatmaps and filters and additional insights that will make communicating with consumers easier for busy agents.

This feature also establishes, verifies and maintains the agent’s Google profile, which for many agents is not an easy task to manage. Many portions of this upgrade are what I call “cheap aspirin,” aka affordable solutions for everyday agent headaches.

Wrapping up

Shiny object syndrome is an epidemic in our industry. A new tool comes out, and many agents assume it will be the answer to their pipeline woes. Homesnap has put in the time and consideration — it’s more than just a one-trick pony.

They have built a practical toolset that any agent in a participating MLS can use. It’s not about what brokerage you work for. It’s not about how many deals you close, either. This app is built for getting business done.

This is where Homesnap stands out in tech tools available to agents. This new release removes barriers that may have held other agents back from prospecting. No more excuses about your thin pipeline or how only top producing teams can afford to buy and organize this type of information. Homesnap has thrown the ball into your court. Will you take the shot?

Disclaimer: I do not work for Homesnap, nor have they sent me a super cool T-shirt to write this article. As a former agent and a current agent trainer, I know the struggles agents face using technology. Tools that have the “fitness” to keep up with the demands of our user base are few and far between.

We have users who need cutting-edge technology that is easy to use and constantly updated. I like that this tool can be used by many people with varying budgets and skill sets. If you want to learn more, talk to your broker, your MLS team and of course the fine folks at Homesnap.

By day, Rachael Hite helps agents develop their business. By night, she’s tweeting and blogging. Feel free to tweet her @rachaelhite.