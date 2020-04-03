The first virtual Inman Town Hall saw Brad Inman interview three industry pros on the topics of heath, money and the future.

Inman Town Halls are a new series of informal conversations with real estate leaders and members of the Inman community, all born of and reacting to this unprecedented moment in time. Hosted by Inman founder Brad Inman, the Town Hall starts with a conversation between Brad and his guests, followed by an open forum for discussion with the broader community, and then Inmanville community networking with Inman Head of Global Community Laura Monroe.

The first Inman Town Hall took place on April 2. Brad’s guests were @properties co-founder Thad Wong, Windermere broker-owner Anne Jones, and owner of the The Funk Collection at eXp Realty Renee Funk. Above, watch Brad’s virtual session, or read a full recap here.



Watch Laura Monroe with Inmanville.