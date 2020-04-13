The company has been rolling out and revealing new technology at a frequent pace.

Compass on Friday announced new upgrades to its marketing center, a design and digital advertising platform aimed at helping agents promote their listings.

“Yesterday, I spoke about the importance of having a positive mindset and today, I want to speak to you about what it means to have an abundance mindset,” Compass CEO Robert Reffkin said in an email to agents. “It means thinking ‘there will always be more’ rather than ‘there will never be enough.'”

“At Compass, this translates to providing you more resources (abundance!), even during this time, to help you stay in touch with your clients and strengthen your relationships,” Reffkin added. “This is why we have started to roll out a series of updates to Marketing Center that will save you more time by helping you create world-class marketing assets more quickly and more easily than ever before.”

The aesthetic upgrades to Compass’ marketing center include a revamped home page and more intuitive workflow and user experience. The company also added a weekly spotlight section featuring timely, local and curated content developed by local designers.

The company’s number one requested feature is also launching this month: an asset library for images and logos.

“Ever have trouble keeping track of the different photos, images and logos you want to use frequently?” Reffkin asked. “This tool will make it easy to find and access all of them right inside Marketing Center.”

“And next month you’ll also be able to access Compass’ vast library of brand assets for use in any of your marketing material.”

Compass has aggressively rolled out and revealed aspects of its technology platform in recent weeks, as many real estate markets have slowed to a crawl. Compass isn’t alone in investing in and rolling out new technology, or pivoting to new features and expediting its road map, but it’s also not alone in that the company has been forced to enact significant layoffs, like brokerage competitors Redfin and eXp Realty.

“I believe that the more you give in life, the more you get in return — and the better you feel along the way,” Reffkin said Friday in the email announcing the marketing center changes. “So in a moment like this, when it’s all too easy to fall into ‘scarcity mindset’ thinking, our goal at Compass is to keep you in an abundance mindset by giving you new tools, resources and support throughout this entire period.”

