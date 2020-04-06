Compass announced Monday it hired Kate Pearson, the former head of customer experience at Tesla to serve as senior vice president of operations for the New York City-based, national real estate brokerage.

Pearson will manage Compass’ customer experience and operational efficiency in Compass regions for both agents and employees. She’ll report to Rob Lehman, Compass’ Chief Business Officer.

“Given our 2020 goals to grow Compass, we were looking for a leader who could help us continue to improve how we deploy our technology and support to agents across the company, ensuring that we provide a white-glove experience at scale,” Lehman said, in a statement.

Parsons previously served as head of customer experience and operations at Tesla where she built the company’s North American delivery team and oversaw the launch of its home delivery program. She also previously served as the vice president of operations and digital acceleration at Walmart and chief operating officer at Cargo.

“[Pearson’s] blend of experience with established industry-leading companies like Tesla and Walmart as well as her recent experience as COO as of Cargo, another high-growth startup was the perfect complement to the team we have in place,” Lehman added.

Compass has been expanding its executive team and agent base, even as the company laid off roughly 15 percent of its staff due to the coronavirus-related market slowdown. Last month, the company hired a longtime Amazon vet to serve as its chief product officer and onboarded a team in New Jersey.

