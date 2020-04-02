Team unity benefits daily operations, enhances client service and is an asset during stressful situations. In our fast-paced business, here are three ways we maintain a united team.



A united team is essential not only for successful internal and external communication, but also to support business growth and development. In addition, team unity benefits daily operations and enhances client service and is an asset during stressful situations. In our fast-paced business, here are three ways we maintain a united team.

Defining team roles

Since we are a small team, it is easy to maintain a unified front for our clients. That said, the key to our success is based upon each individual efficiently mastering his or her assigned role. We all have roles to play during the listing and escrow process, so our clients see us all participating at every step.

Every time we initiate communication with a new client, we facilitate introductions with each team member and our roles are clearly communicated. Following the introduction, each of us are copied on every email which helps our clients see that each member is in the loop and working diligently on the task at hand.

By each member being aware of where we are in the process of a transaction at any given time, we’re able to collectively perform at an efficient level.

Communication

We always encourage open and honest communication. As team leaders, it is our responsibility to encourage dialogue and allow employees to discuss their concerns in an open and honest forum. We have multiple team meetings scheduled throughout the day where we encourage updates from each team member.

Thanks to these ongoing team check-ins, each individual is aware of what is happening at every stage, including the tasks they are not specifically responsible for. If a client calls and speaks with any team member, they are well-informed, and can answer any and all questions for maximum efficiency.

To maintain a sense of unity, don’t allow your team to become disconnected. A unified team will speak volumes when collaborating with clients.

Maintain a clear strategy

Communicating a clear and realistic strategy will keep your team moving forward for a positive outcome. By presenting a defined timeline and strategy to both your team and the client, you will reach your goal faster and more concisely. Take action by implementing your strategy immediately and monitoring the progress.

There are many digital tools to help monitor progress including software like Asana, Evernote and Wrike, which allow full visibility and control over tasks. These programs allow for real time updates so any team member can inform the client of progress, changes to their timeline, and report positive progress to date. Team unity is the result of the team developing an achievable and meaningful strategy which can be effectively communicated and presented to the client.