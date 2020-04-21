Subtle marketing or legit leak? Either way, Apple’s iPhone 12 will be larger and faster, and it’s rumored to come with LiDAR scanning tech on its three-lens, 3D camera.

Gone are the days of experiencing the genius of Steve Jobs in person, rail-thin in black onstage, clad in stoic pride as he announced the newest device his company milled out of microchips and creativity.

Every tech leader since has sought to mimic the innovator’s product release tactics. And if he were alive, he would have never allowed his PR team to share what’s next. It was his job.

But here we are, in the era of a pandemic that no doubt has forced Apple’s core to make the decision to “leak” a 12-minute preview video (conveniently timed, no?) of its next great thing: the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

EverythingApplePro.com, working with Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, managed to secure the CAD drawings of the next iPhone, 3D print their own model and share with salivating fans what’s in store for September’s big release.

The 12 is modeled in form factor after the iPhone Pro Max, but only a hair thinner (7.4 millimeters), taller and overall a bit bigger. In fact, it will be Apple’s largest phone, with a suspected 6.7-inch OLED (organic light emitting diode) display.

As the video states, its user experience will be tantamount to the iPad Pro but in pocket size.

Camera quality is no doubt on the mind of every Apple agent out there. Rest assured, the team in Cupertino heard you.

The triple-lens shooter will include the company’s TrueDepth tech, which helps power its FaceID and 3D capabilities.

The biggest news in terms of imaging is the rumored on-board lidar scanner, which can mean big things for people who market property. Sound like you?

Lidar, or light detection and ranging, uses a pulsing laser to detect subtle fluctuations in surface depth.

The technology is used in everything from extraction industries to urban mapping. And now, most likely, it can be used to scan the interior of a room for exact measurements of everything from the baseboard to the crown molding. It’s in the 2020 iPad Pro, too.

It’s rumored the new phone will have 6GB of RAM, but others believe the iPhone 11’s 4GB-powered innards will remain the standard.

The leaked video gets deep into how the phone’s design is driven by an ever-cascading series of mechanical engineering decisions, where moving the position of one thing inside the phone results in an entirely new way to interact with the device’s exterior.

There’s no shortage of technology first adopters holding real estate licenses, so it’s likely the coming months will certainly be quite the exercise in patience.

As if waiting for the national economy to reopen wasn’t enough already.

