This week, Sue “Pinky” Benson explains why you should be posting about personal stuff on Instagram and how it benefits your audience, and ultimately, your business.

Have you ever scrolled past a post on Instagram with a real estate agent getting a cup of coffee and thought, “What does that have to do with real estate?”

The answer: It doesn’t have anything to do with real estate, but Sue “Pinky” Benson says that’s the point. Posting about things in your personal, everyday life allows your audience to get to know you and see that you’re part of the local community.

It shows your followers that you know the neighborhoods and cities in which you’re selling homes, and it gives a glimpse into how you support local businesses. You don’t have to share everything. You don’t have to be everywhere. Share enough with your followers so they can get to know you through the places you showcase.