Compass is continuing its aggressive technology deployment schedule, launching Monday a video editing tool that will allow agents to launch virtual tours in seconds. The tool will help consumers see homes and apartments in cities where in-person real estate activity is banned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Video is the most engaging way to market your listings, whether you’re sharing them on social media or showcasing them on listing pages,” Compass CEO Robert Reffkin told Compass agents Monday in an email. “That’s why we’re launching our new video generator in Marketing Center that allows you to create short, customized, professional videos using your existing listing photos in seconds.”

Agents can simply enter an address, select photos, customize text and select an audio track to generate a video in seconds. From there, agents can feature the video on the listing page or share across social media.

Real estate brokerage across the country are leaning into virtual services at a time when the safety of showing homes is in question. Compass also recently launched a full virtual agent services platform to help keep its agents in business and has been consistently releasing new technology features weekly.

Realogy has also ramped up deployment of new technology to increase visibility to listings, including the launch of video ads for listings as part of its social advertising engine.

And Redfin has taken perhaps the most dramatic step of all, allowing prospective home buyers to view vacant homes without an agent, using the Redfin app and a smart lock.

