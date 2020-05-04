Every house has a different story to tell. How do you make sure you’re representing it well through video? Here are a few examples of different video styles and what makes them stand out.

As we shelter-in-place, self-quarantine and ponder the meaning of life amid the restrictions of the pandemic, is there something more we should be learning when it comes to real estate?

Do we pivot our marketing strategy? Is it time to get back to the basics? Do we create marketing videos that inspire? These are the questions I’m asking myself while working from home and thinking of creative ways to sell in what is quickly becoming our new normal.

However, it seems like many agents are grasping at straws, especially when it comes to one of the most important aspects of property marketing right now — video.

On any given day you’ll come across a grab bag of virtual tours and property videos trying to get your attention. But which ones resonate the most and why? Do you let the house do the talking, or do you reach beyond what is expected and give buyers something to aspire to? This is what’s keeping me up at night. The options are just so vast.

There are the property videos that grab you with helicopters and models, the ever-so-fun and friendly agent-guided tours, and then there are those that captivate you with a fully scripted cinematic experience. But what do potential buyers want to see during a pandemic? And does a specific video style get more views or better results?

It makes me wonder, should we be doing videos that are more informative or flashy? Take MTV Cribs, for example. We all loved it. You still love it. Your spouse, kids and grandparents love it. Why? Because it gives the viewer a fully immersive experience. We get to see how the home lives, how the rooms are used, and most importantly, who it’s perfect for.

In these trying times where many can’t leave home, let alone tour a bunch of houses in person, shouldn’t we be thinking about getting back to the basics but with a little more creativity?

Here are a few examples of property videos that get it right

In 2017, I came across a property video that blew me away. I still think about it. All. The. Time. It’s just that good. And it still resonates today, regardless of the fact that it was 20 minutes long. What I love about it is that it uses humor and home invasion as a way to highlight what’s most important about the home. You get an up-close, informative look at the star-studded estate and leave armed with all the information you need to determine if it’s right for you. Watch it now, if you haven’t already, then tell me what you think.

Now let’s switch gears for a minute. Remember that every house has a different story to tell and working with the right photographers and videographers can make all the difference in how the house shows in the marketing.

Here’s an example of a vastly different approach that still gets the job done and perfectly highlights the best features of the Newport Harbor house at 89 Linda Isle. You know that video I mentioned earlier about helicopters and models? This is the one. It was shot by the folks at Tri-Blend Media, and as of writing this post, has 453,304 views.

Tri-Blend Media is a video and photo marketing company that takes real estate listings to a whole new level. What is most appealing about Tri-Blend is that it provides unique, high-end production videos that center on leaving the viewer with an unforgettable visual experience. Think MTV Cribs without the chatter.

And the Newport Harbor House video is just that – a simple and clean visual experience that captures the details in under five minutes. Oh, and they bring in a chef and a dozen models to help you better picture the lifestyle. Mic. Drop.

Next up, the beauty on Bayside with 38,186 views. It too was shot by Tri-Blend Media. This video of 1653 Bayside Drive immediately grabs your attention with a bird’s eye view of the property’s boating capabilities and then hammers home the luxury aspect with money shots of a McLaren. Enough said.

Then we have 901 Cliff Drive. It was orchestrated by the masterminds at Reed Visuals and features Bud Mastropaolo of The Address. This is an agent-guided tour that is full of energy, excitement, and best of all, plenty of useful takeaways on how the home lives now and what it can do for you in the future. Use this one as a blueprint for how to film an agent-guided tour without distracting your buyers from the home itself.

Lastly, there are guys like Tim Smith out there crushing the YouTube game. The videos his team produces are incredible. Check out his YouTube channel for tons of content that inspires.

Andy Dane Carter is another great example for agents to follow during the shelter-in-place orders. He shows us how to provide consumers with a virtual showing they can watch from the comfort of their couch. One look at his Instagram and YouTube channel and you’ll see what I’m talking about.

Which of these property videos or marketing strategies speaks to you? Is there a preferred video style or method you’re using to market homes during the pandemic? Let’s discuss in the comments.

Troy Palmquist is the founder and broker of The Address in Southern California. Follow him on Facebook, or connect with him on LinkedIn.

