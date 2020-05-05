Last week, we asked you, our readers, to tell us how you’re preparing for when the country reopens, now that COVID-19 restrictions are slowly being lifted. Here’s what you shared.



State by state, the country is beginning to relax some COVID-19 restrictions, and businesses are starting to see a shift back to a life with a semblance of normalcy. Last week, we asked you how you’re preparing for that change.

Based on the handful of answers we received, it’s obvious that everyone is preparing for that future, but not quite in the same way. There is, however, an underlying note that seems to suggest that even when shelter-in-place orders lift, business won’t be the way it once was. Or, as one reader put it, “the old way of doing business for everyone is kaput.” Here’s more of what you had to say:

I bought a new 3D virtual tour system, and I now use it with listings. I still will use Zoom instead of face-to-face meetings after everything is over. Taking a bold pivot next week.

Purchasing PPE for agents and members of the public to use as needed. Stocking shoe covers and other items to make it easy to work under the physical distancing guidelines that will stay in effect through the summer.

I’ve been preparing since it started by pre-listing properties and educating my buyers. I’ve also been planning with them where and what they want to buy once this is over.

Changing our website, messaging and creating new programs for clients in current and new verticals because the old way of doing business for everyone is kaput.

Preparing my house by fixing up any repairs, deepening my client relations at work, cutting all unnecessary expenses, saving money and getting in shape while at home.

Content, content, content.

Have been self-quarantining but slowly going out.

Looking for a new job.

What did we miss? Please share in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

