With a global pandemic and massive, worldwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality, now’s not the time for leaders to shy away from demonstrating the qualities they’re meant to embody. During these difficult times, it’s important that those in leadership roles step up and help navigate, embrace and overcome tough situations.

Last week, we asked you: Did your leaders provide comfort, direction, support, and even inspiration during this time of uncertainty and hardship? In what ways?

In sifting through your answers, we counted five “no” responses and 36 positive answers that showed lots of gratitude and appreciation. The things that agents were thankful for the most included tech and marketing support, regular updates and check-ins, and open discussions — signs that leaders were not just responding to current events, but also, listening. Here are our top picks.

No. I think it’s my job to provide comfort to others as much as I can — not because I am in the real estate industry, but because I’m a human being. Thanks for asking.

Yes. Our CEO sent out videos and emails that were very comforting, relevant and helpful. Our support staff sent out a steady stream of tools and ideas. Our office management has been available and communicative.

Yes. By responsibly staying in front of the news. By pivoting and shifting as the news changed/changes. By providing multiple forums to connect, engage, act and share.

We set up a new all-hands-on-deck meeting every Friday where we get to ask any and all questions about the state of the company with full transparency. It’s been really helpful to know that leadership is willing to be as transparent as possible to keep everyone on the same page.

Increased Zoom training that included nationally recognized real estate leaders, additional productivity coaching, discussions about the market shift, care calls, more market statistic analysis, help with financial planning and more.

Corporate level, yes; on the individual brokerage level, no.

Absolutely! They reassured us they were always working on making working from home easier, took immediate safety precautions, helped us keep our sanity and guided us on how to continue to grow our business. All positive support.

100 percent yes! Compass leadership — both national and local in the D.C. area — have been fantastic. They immediately pivoted to Zoom and other methods to keep providing excellent training regularly, sales meetings, virtual broker’s tours and more. They listen when we need something and react to that need at an impressive speed. I feel lucky to be at Compass, more so now than ever before.

Yes. We were kept constantly informed, and there were plenty of video meetings where people just voiced concerns.

We’ve had daily meetings about the market, our business and tools to use. Lots of Zoom chats, emails and phone calls. It’s been great.

Yes. Compass did national meetings with economists to help us navigate the market. Robert [Reffkin] did check-ins multiple times a week. The local managers have been great, setting up virtual office hours, running great Zoom sales calls and providing a ton of info on PPP loans. I was able to get a PPP loan application completed in 15 minutes and the loan itself in my bank in three days because of the information passed on by my brokerage. They have made safety, not making money, their No. 1 priority, and it shows. Every one of our local leadership team is either a woman, BIPOC, or LGBTQ+, and their support through this new civil rights era has been fantastic as well. I’m grateful to work here and grateful for the leadership that lives and acts their personal and Compass values.

Yes! They provided materials, guidance and leadership as to how we could restructure our businesses to operate as safely as possible. They stepped up their support to help our businesses weather the storm as well.

Yes, 100 percent every day. As laws changed and new procedures were put in place, our management was on top of it from the start. They created “market chat” so that agents could openly talk to each other about what they were seeing in the market, best practices and more. Over 10 new tools and at least five beta programs have been rolled out to help us do our best, keep in communication with clients and adapt to the new COVID-19 ways of selling real estate. No other company has been so supportive of my business before, especially during an unknown, scary time.

Yes, with frequent updates and an abundance of caution. They provided us with lots of opportunities for distance learning and coaching.

My Compass leadership has been magnificent throughout the pandemic. They’ve held meetings to keep us abreast of government requirements, to enable us to share market insights, to encourage us and buck us up. This is true from the president of Compass to our regional president to our managing broker and sales managers. I don’t know what more they could have done and continue to do, always emphasizing our safety and well-being. Our leadership has spoken to us during the more recent civil unrest in the nation. A number of our leaders put out individual messages to reiterate the company’s values and to announce companywide initiatives to enable us to speak about what divides (and unites) us racially. Compass leadership walked the talk when it mattered the most.

Yes! Our leaders are literally the best! They’ve been front and center, and in constant contact with us since the very beginning. They’ve added tons of training for us during any down time, created new and super awesome technology for us to use to adapt to virtual business and more! I’ve never seen a company pivot so fast and support us agents so well and never miss a single beat. I can’t help but feel super lucky and extremely grateful to have the most kick-ass brokerage on our side during these crazy times!

Yes. They developed an entire curriculum for WFH, and we have daily emails about what’s happening in the market.

Absolutely! From our bi-weekly market chats to the online training offered, virtual (recorded) meetings, virtual property tours, etc. Without question!

Yes. Several times a week, we have “market chats” where we can discuss what’s happening on a daily basis in our markets throughout the DMV. This helps when educating buyers and sellers on what’s happening in all price ranges and property styles. We’ve also received an increased amount of marketing support on how to stay in touch with clients while also navigating the world around us.

