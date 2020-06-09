Last week, we asked you how you’re shifting and readjusting your goals for the year, in light of everything that’s happened in 2020. Here’s what you had to say.

Virtual open houses, digital closings, conversations from behind face masks — what productivity looks like for real estate agents this summer covers new terrain for all of us.

Last week, we asked our readers to share how they’re prioritizing their goals in light of the major events that took place (and still are happening) in 2020.

In perusing readers’ answers, it’s safe to say that the adoption of digital tools still dominates the conversation and takes priority. Even as the country goes through a phased reopening, it seems like virtual tours and meetings are here to stay. Not only that, but as our readers indicated, these tech solutions are becoming a standard, essential part of their marketing plans. Here’s everything you had to say.

I’ve been studying people’s responses and trends.

It makes you look at your business and cut out much of the physicality that the job entails. I’m going more digital and finding more innovative ways to market properties than ever before. More virtual meetings and virtual CMAs.

I just want to get back to showing apartments. I’m not expecting to break any personal records.

Today’s successes will be founded on digital marketing and information. I’ve shifted my business to provide valuable content to my list of potential and past clients. Also, use the same digital platform to connect and communicate with your prospects and clients. It’s easier than ever to get face to face with prospects.

I just keep working. Certainly, my methodology has changed. I actually like Zoom consultations! And 3D tours are now a standard part of my marketing. My goals have not changed, but it will take more work to achieve them.

