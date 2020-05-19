Last week, we asked you to share the good things you’ll likely remember after the worst is behind us. Here’s what you had to say.



Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

It’s been two months since news of the pandemic sent panic waves across the world. But now that shelter-in-place orders are slowly being dissolved, we asked our readers what their key takeaways from this difficult situation are going to be. We wanted to shrug off negativity and look on the bright side for a change.

Your answers varied, touching on positive outcomes like adopting new technology, and in one case, a new furry friend. But undoubtedly, the biggest advantage to come out of this is the way we’ve managed to connect with one another, despite the physical distancing — or perhaps even because of it. Here’s more of what you had to say:

To spend more time with family and loved ones. To take more time to just care and talk to clients. To make more time for home projects and to get things done more efficiently. To purge unnecessary items and donate things. To keep expenses small — there’s a lot I do not need. To continue to renegotiate fees and to show gratitude to NAR for all of the advocacy they brought forward. To send thank-you letters and to thank first responders and be grateful for others’ help. To always be part of the solution. To continue Zoom meetings, which are so efficient and effective. I love those meetings. They save time and money! Lastly, to live now, love my home and create the environment of my dreams and not just settle.

People being forced to engage with technology and discovering that it’s not so bad after all!

This has been a great time to realize what we really need in life. It’s a time to reflect on what’s important and purge old habits that will no longer work in our new normal.

I will remember how we pulled together as a team and brokerage!

Adopting a dog.

More time with family and better business practices that save time, like Zoom client meetings instead of going to the office. I’ve also been using 3D virtual tours for my listings now so that buyers can preview homes before going. It’s been a good time to renew my license for the next two years, take Keller Williams’ BOLD Pivot virtually, pursue care calls, the list goes on!

All the material things I can absolutely live without and be happy with it.

The importance of staying in touch with everyone. We found so many wonderful ways to communicate and see each other.

Real estate agents were truly checking on the well-being of their clients without expecting a listing or sale. They actually offered and delivered real assistance.

The unity of the neighborhood and community.

What did we miss? Please share in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

