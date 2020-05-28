With highly anticipated events going digital this year, we’re asking our readers to share some strategies and lessons they’ve been learning virtually during conference season.



In challenging times, it’s a smart idea to revisit the fundamentals of good business. This spring, go Back to Basics with Inman.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, most events have been canceled, moved or postponed indefinitely. But that’s not to say that real estate professionals who find value in conference season didn’t have something to look forward to. The National Association of Realtors (NAR), for example, moved its highly anticipated conference sessions online. Mike Ferry’s management retreat turned virtual, too. And Inman Connect will also follow suit with Inman Connect Now June 2-4.

So, this week, we want to ask you, our readers, what have you learned from this year’s virtual events and conferences? What’s changed? What valuable lessons have you picked up? What strategies are you going to implement in your business?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

After 25 years, Inman Connect is coming to you. We’re transcending our legendary events in a live digital event, Inman Connect Now. Get ready for the top industry leaders plotting the path forward, new business ideas and opportunities, networking like you’ve never imagined it, and tons of exciting new magic, all straight to you. It’s all part of an epic new Inman experience, Connect Now, June 2-4, 2020. Click here to save your seat.