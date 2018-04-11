Zip Your Flyer has released an app for the iPhone that streams a live feed of listing materials to agents. It’s a dependable, effective marketing tool that keeps flyers from ending up in spam folders or being altogether bypassed in crowded email streams.
- Zip Your Flyer was designed to ensure delivery of agent-to-agent marketing materials.
- Zip Your Flyer's web-based listing flyer design and email distribution service received a 4-star review in 2016.
Don't miss Hacker Connect SF
Dive into the latest Technology affecting RE, July 17, 2018
Comments
Related Articles