Zip Your Flyer simplifies agent-to-agent marketing with E-Flyer app

Zip Your Flyer was built by a family of agents and recently launched a flyer publishing app for iPhone
by Staff Writer
Today 3:00 A.M.
  • Zip Your Flyer was designed to ensure delivery of agent-to-agent marketing materials.
  • Zip Your Flyer's web-based listing flyer design and email distribution service received a 4-star review in 2016.

Zip Your Flyer has released an app for the iPhone that streams a live feed of listing materials to agents. It’s a dependable, effective marketing tool that keeps flyers from ending up in spam folders or being altogether bypassed in crowded email streams.

Article image credited to TATSIANAMA / Shutterstock.com