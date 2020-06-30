Virtual open houses, digital closings, conversations from behind face masks — what productivity looks like for real estate agents this summer covers new terrain for all of us. All June, Inman surveys the New Productivity: the tools, skills and insights needed to make it work now.
Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.
With the peak of summer just around the corner, we took the opportunity to ask you, our readers, about your favorite real estate reads. Because during this year of isolation and quarantine, books are becoming a favorite pastime and a good way to stretch your horizons, brush up on old skills and concepts or learn something entirely new.
The titles we received varied from books on good leadership and marketing to guides on establishing good habits, and leaving old and unproductive routines behind. And just in case you’re in the throes of planning what your summer will look like this year, here are a few books to consider adding to the season’s reading list.
- Remarkable!: Maximizing Results through Value Creation by Dr. Randy Ross, David Salyers and S. Cathy
- The Power of Human Connection: How Relationship Marketing is Transforming the Way People Succeed by Kody Bateman
- The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life by David Brooks
- Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! By Robert Kiyosaki
- Mindset, Methods & Metrics: Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent by Brandon Doyle
- Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action by Simon Sinek
- Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear
- Way of the Wolf: Straight Line Selling: Master the Art of Persuasion, Influence, and Success by Jordan Belfort
- Fanatical Prospectingby Jeb Blount
- The Magic of Thinking Bigby Dr. David J. Schwartz
- TAG Tangible Action Guide: For Real Estate Marketing by Matthew Muscat
- Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill
- Mastering the Seven Decisions That Determine Personal Success by Andy Andrews
- The Three Laws of Performance: Rewriting the Future of Your Organization and Your Life by Steve Zaffron
- Rich Dad’s CASHFLOW Quadrant: Rich Dad’s Guide to Financial Freedom by Robert T. Kiyosaki
- The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America by Richard Rothstein
- Excellence Wins: A No-Nonsense Guide to Becoming the Best in a World of Compromise by Horst Schulze
- White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo
- The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins
- Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X. Kendi
- Exactly What to Say: For Real Estate Agents by Phil M Jones
- Outliers: The Story of Success by Malcolm Gladwell
- Talk Like TED: The 9 Public-Speaking Secrets of the World’s Top Minds by Carmine Gallo
- The Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups by Daniel Coyle
- Lifescale: How to Live a More Creative, Productive, and Happy Life by Brian Solis
- Rehumanize Your Business: How Personal Videos Accelerate Sales and Improve Customer Experience by Ethan Beute and Stephen Pacinelli
- The Art of the Deal by Donald J. Trump
- Left to Their Own Devices: How Digital Natives Are Reshaping the American Dream by Julie M. Albright
- Ninja Selling: Subtle Skills. Big Results by Larry Kendall
- The Million Dollar Real Estate Team: How I Went from Zero to Earning $1 Million After Expenses in Three Years by Chris Watters and Bradley Pounds
- The Conversion Code: Capture Internet Leads, Create Quality Appointments, Close More Sales by Chris Smith
- #GetSocialSmart: How to Hone Your Social Media Strategy by Katie Lance
- What to Post: How to Create Engaging Social Media Content that Builds Your Brand and Gets Results (for Real Estate) by Chelsea Peitz
- Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It by Chris Voss
- The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich by Timothy Ferriss
- How to Be an Antiracistby Ibram X. Kendi
- The Honeymoon Effect: The Science of Creating Heaven on Earth by Bruce H. Lipton
- Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins
- Fooled by Randomness: The Hidden Role of Chance in Life and in the Markets by Nassim Nicholas Taleb
- Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman
What did we miss? Throw your must-read suggestions in the comments section below.
Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.
Comments