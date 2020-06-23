Last week, we asked what team building activities readers either hosted or participated in that boosted motivation and renewed excitement at work. Here’s what you had to say.

Virtual open houses, digital closings, conversations from behind face masks — what productivity looks like for real estate agents this summer covers new terrain for all of us. All June, Inman surveys the New Productivity: the tools, skills and insights needed to make it work now.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

This summer is presenting unforeseen challenges, and as we’re all doing our best to shift, adapt and make do with the current situation, we’re also battling with feeling disconnected, stuck and possibly unmotivated.

As the country is in varying stages of reopening, we wanted to hear from readers about what’s working when it comes to team building, creating motivation and renewing passion for real estate, in hopes that an exchange of ideas will help fuel others. After all, June is all about the New Productivity on Inman.

Although there wasn’t a massive number of responses, we can safely say that the readers who did respond are elated to be working with their teams. Here’s what they had to say:

Honestly, just being able to get together! Being able to meet, to share life, to see each other!

Our team has stayed connected with regular Zoom calls each week and a simple group message text. We meet at regular times since March, and it has kept us close and informed. Another thing our corporate team initiated was a “step challenge” where we could work out to raise money for charity. It was so nice to have an outlet to help others!

Another thing our corporate team initiated was a “step challenge” where we could work out to raise money for charity. It was so nice to have an outlet to help others! Virtual happy hours, weekly huddles, accountability groups.

We just had our annual boat cruise on Lake Minnetonka where we invite past clients, team members, referral partners, friends and family. It’s a great way to stay in touch and celebrate with those who support our business.

As a team we’ve frequently volunteered together in our local community including packing food at Feed My Starving Children, collecting food for local food drive and participating in our city parade.

We use our Sisu dashboard to hold contests across the team based on prospecting activities that way anyone has opportunity to win gift cards or other swag. We’ve done group goals as well and celebrate each other’s success with happy hours, team lunches and other fun social events.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.